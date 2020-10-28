PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Southwest Airlines is adding additional flights from Phoenix that begin in early 2021.

The airline announced on Wednesday morning that a new flight from Phoenix to Chicago O’Hare will begin on Feb. 14, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $109. Southwest Airlines plans to fly this route twice daily. Passengers can already fly from Phoenix to Chicago-Midway. That route to the south-side airport will not be affected.

Southwest Airlines will open middle seats starting in December Southwest left the middle seats open for social distancing, but the airline says it will unblock the seats based on research that shows other Covid 19 safety precautions, including face masks, increased cleaning and HEPA filtration are "highly effective measures to protect against the transmission of Covid 19."

Beginning March 11, 2021, service from Phoenix to Colorado Springs will start with two routes a day. The airline has announced introductory fares as low as $59 one-way.

For more information on these routes and fares visit southwest.com.