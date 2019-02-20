(3TV/CBS 5) - The Southern Poverty Law Center has released its 2018 list of Arizona hate groups, and this is the first time Patriot Movement AZ has appeared on that list.
SPLC lists Patriot Movement AZ under “general hate” for “hateful doctrines” that “are not easily categorized.”
“They’re intent is just to destroy anybody from having a credible voice in the political spectrum,” says former member Jennifer Harrison. “Just because you’re white and you wear a MAGA hat, does that make you a white supremacist? No.”
Harrison recently parted ways with Patriot Movement AZ to form her own similar group, and she rejects the SPLC designating her former associates as a hate group.
Patriot Movement AZ provided a statement in response to the SPLC designation. The statement reads, in part:
“A complete lack of oversight allows SPLC hate mongers to use their significant bias to defame any organization that does not fit their extremely narrow and radical agenda.”
Several valley organizations say Patriot Movement AZ is a hate group, including the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR).
“You cross over from the line of free speech and you get into violating our rights,” says CAIR executive director Imraan Siddiqi.
Siddiqi recalls a 2017 event where, he says, members of Patriot Movement AZ showed up armed.
“They were shouting down attendees and using really explicit graphic language even with children,” says Siddiqi.
Patriot Movement AZ is a relatively small group with far reach. Siddiqi says that’s dangerous.
“They utilize social media to amplify what they’re doing,” says Siddiqi.
SPLC says it tracked 20 hate groups in Arizona last year and saw a 7 percent increase in hate groups all across the country.
Full statement from Patriot Movement AZ:
Patriot Movement AZ does not consider SPLC a legitimate organization. A quick review of their website shows a clear and dangerous radical liberal bias that colors all their bogus “reporting”. As a result of this bias SPLC has been the subject of numerous recent justifiable defamation law suits.
A complete lack of oversight allows SPLC hate mongers to use their significant bias to defame any organization that does not fit their extremely narrow and radical agenda. Nick Martin of SPLC has been targeting Patriot Movement AZ for over a year in a dangerous series of articles that have put the safety and livelihoods of several members at risk. In his most recent attack article he chose to include the employer of a member in his story, despite no relevance to the story, for the express purpose of targeting the member’s employer for harassment and the member for potential termination.
Any news or political organization that accepts an attack on a Christian or Conservative group from SPLC at its face is complicit in the defamation of said organizations. In this political climate where simply being a Conservative makes you the target of death threats and subject to public harassment, assaults, hoax hate crimes and vandalism we suggest any professional news organization demand accountability from SPLC for its inexcusable and dangerous bias rather than promoting their brand of hate.
