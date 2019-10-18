DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A southern Arizona high school is upping its safety protocols by implementing a new bag policy.
When Douglas High School students return from fall break on Monday, they will not be allowed to carry backpacks of any kind. The Douglas Unified School District is launching a clear bag policy. If you've been to a Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium or an ASU game at Sun Devil Stadium, you're familiar with this kind of mandate.
Douglas High School went on lockdown last Wednesday because of reports about a possible gun on campus. No weapon was found.
"It's a parent's worst nightmare because the information we had was limited," said Danny Morales, who has a child at DHS.
While backpacks with no longer are allowed at the school, students can carry binders and school-related items. There's also an exception -- team bags for athletes.
"I think a lot of places are going to try it out because everybody feels the need to try something," said Phoenix parent Chemarko Matthews.
Districts in Flagstaff, Cave Creek, and Mesa told Arizona's Family that they have not considered a clear bag policy.
"Some people are going to feel like it's an invasion of privacy, but it's also going to add a layer of protection," Matthews said.
The Douglas policy says students can carry small wallets or clutches in their clear bags.
"I will talk to my son and my daughter-in-law and say, 'Think about it. This is good for them, for the safety of the kids,'" said Maria Maytorana, a grandmother in Phoenix.
The policy says only clear totes no bigger than 12x6x12, 1-gallon storage bags, and small clutch bags and wallets smaller than 4.5x.5 will be allowed.
If students do not follow the policy, the district says it will take their bag and keep it until the end of the day.