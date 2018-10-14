GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Lanes were reopened after a two-vehicle crash blocked southbound lanes of Loop 101 near Northern Avenue in Glendale, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Officials say the crash caused injuries, none of which are life-threatening.
No other details were released.
CLOSED: L-101 southbound is closed at Northern for a crash. All traffic is exiting at Northern. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/UDNxO84lbY— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 13, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.