PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A south Phoenix mom is begging thieves to return a cross she put on the side of the road to honor her son who was killed in a crash.
Lashonda Hill says her son, Keith Pounds, was on his way home after working an overnight shift Feb. 28, 2019, when he got into a deadly crash near Southern and 23rd avenues.
Phoenix police say Pounds veered into oncoming traffic, hitting another driver head-on. The other driver survived but Pounds later died at the hospital. Investigators say impairment was not a factor.
“I got the devastating news,” says Hill. “He was only 25, you know, so I still had a lot to teach him.”
It took Hill months to get the courage to visit the crash site and build a roadside memorial, but she says four days after putting up the personalized cross, it vanished.
“They’re heartless, got to be heartless to do this,” says Hill.
She filed a police report and called the City of Phoenix. A City spokeswoman says its maintenance crews have a general policy of leaving roadside memorials alone. It’s unclear who took the cross and why.
“I know he’s in a better place,” says Hill. “And this is just sentimental value, it’s not of importance, you know, but it means something to me.”
Hill says she’s hoping whoever took the cross will bring it back to the site.
