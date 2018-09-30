PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A barbershop in south Phoenix is asking for the community's help after being broken into for the fourth time.
The owners of Cutties Barbershop said when they arrived at the business at 16th Street and Southern Avenue on Sunday morning, they found the shop had been burglarized.
"This one truly hurts," said Jason Holloway, part owner of Cutties.
Holloway and Averien Turner, the other owner, say somebody broke into the shop through the back door and stole at least $7,000 worth of cutting tools and personal items.
"We lost a lot of items that can't be replaced, a lot of personal stuff," said Holloway.
They filed a report with the police, who came into the shop and dusted for prints.
The owners want to know who did this.
"We do so much for the community and so much for the people, I don't understand why people want to come in here and take our stuff," said Turner.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to replace the stolen items.
Police said they don't have a suspect description.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department.
