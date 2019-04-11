PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Four federal agents were hospitalized, a woman was killed and four other people were hurt in a shooting in Ahwatukee involving Homeland Security Thursday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
The incident just before 10 a.m. Thursday near 48th Street just south of Elliot Road.
Of the four agents hurt, two of them were shot, according to Councilman Sal DiCiccio's office.
DiCiccio's office told Arizona's Family that Phoenix police briefed them on the situation.
According to police, one of the suspects was armed with an assault rifle.
Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) says the shooting was connected to human smuggling investigation.
A source tells Arizona's Family that the four agents involved had non-life threatening injuries.
Phoenix police said ICE agents were trying to stop a driver and make an arrest. All five suspects were in the vehicle.
Investigators said the suspect tried to run, but the agents forced the vehicle to stop.
That's when the front-seat passenger opened fire on the agents.
They returned fire.
The woman died at the scene. The other four were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Authorities have not released any other information about the suspects.
According to a statement released Thursday afternoons by ICE, "special agents discharged their firearm, striking two suspects while executing a federal felony arrest warrant connected to human smuggling."
ICE says the Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident, and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident.
