PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The son of Jean-Claude Van Damme has been sentenced for allegedly holding his roommate at knifepoint.
Nicholas Van Varenberg was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of probation.
Van Varenberg was accused of holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in Tempe in September of 2017.
He had previously pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
Tempe police arrested Van Varenberg on Sept. 10, 2017, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At the time, the 21-year-old Van Varenberg pleaded not guilty.
The charges stem from the 2017 incident, when officers went to Van Varenberg's apartment after receiving reports of loud noises and yelling.
Police say Van Varenberg became upset at his unidentified roommate for answering the door, grabbed a knife and kept his roommate from leaving the apartment.
Police were called after Van Varenberg reportedly punched an elevator in his Tempe apartment building. His wound was apparently bleeding, and police say a blood trail led back to his apartment.
"A concerned citizen told officers that were close by that they just came down the elevator shaft and they saw some blood in the elevator," said Sgt. Ronald Elcock with the Tempe Police Department.
Police conducted a welfare check on the occupants after discovering the blood. Van Varenberg and the victim were inside the apartment. Officers noticed Van Varenberg had blood on his hand.
According to the police report, Van Varenberg later confronted the victim about opening the door to police.
"Nicholas told [him] that he does not like police and that he should no longer answer the door for police if they are ever at the door. Nicolas continued to yell at [the victim] for answering the door for police," the police report stated.
Police then received a complaint about hearing "loud banging and yelling" coming from within the apartment.
The victim said Van Varenberg "went into the kitchen and grabbed a large kitchen knife from a knife block. Nicolas held the knife down at his side but pointed the blade at [the victim]," according to the police report.
The victim also told police that Van Varenberg told him: "Get into my room; we don't talk to cops," according to the police report.
"The roommate told officers at the time that he was held in the room at knifepoint by Mr. Van Varenberg," said Sgt. Elcock.
When police asked the victim what he was feeling when this happened, he answered that "he felt like if he did not comply with Nicolas' demands" that his "parents would be attending my funeral in two days."
The victim also told police that Van Varenberg was acting "crazy" and that he was "very scared that he would cause harm to him," according to the police report.
The victim eventually managed to get out of the apartment and contact police.
During a security sweep of the apartment, officers say they observed multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia in plain view, including a glass bong and a glass pipe, with what appeared to be marijuana residue.
Police also found the knife that was allegedly involved in the incident.
During a later interview with the suspect, Van Varenberg "advised he did not remember any of the incident and he denied any wrongdoing," according to the police report.
Van Varenberg is the youngest son of actor Van Damme, known for his martial arts action films of the 1980s and 1990s.
