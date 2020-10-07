PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The family of a Phoenix police officer killed in the line of duty is still hoping for some closure, a year and a half after the deadly crash. The driver accused of hitting and killing Ofc. Paul Rutherford has been indicted by a grand jury.
"We've had some answers but not full answers because nothing's been moving," says Chris Rutherford, Paul Rutherford's son. "It would help us, like, kind of put that closure behind us and move on, like my dad would want us to be, moving on from it."
On March 21, 2019, Ofc. Rutherford stopped to help two drivers who got in an accident in Maryvale. While investigating the crash, another call came in across the street. As Rutherford responded on foot, he was hit by an SUV. An indictment charges Nubia Rodriguez with negligent homicide.
PHOTOS: A final tribute to fallen Officer Paul Rutherford
Funeral services were held Thursday for fallen Phoenix Police Officer Paul Rutherford, who was killed on duty last week when he was hit by a car. Now, friends, colleagues, family members and members of the entire community are paying a final tribute to Officer Rutherford.
1 of 45
A video screen paid tribute to Officer Rutherford
Police escort accompanies Officer Rutherford's body to the church
Vehicle carrying Officer Rutherford's body had a police escort on the way to CCV
Officer Rutherford's body is escorted to CCV for his funeral
Officer Rutherford's funeral motorcade moves under giant flag
Lines of officers await the arrival of the motorcade at CCV
Hearse arrives at CCV, Officer Rutherford's casket brought out
Fellow officers salute as Officer Rutherford's casket is wheeled into church
Officer Rutherford's casket is wheeled into the church
Thousands gathered in CCV for Officer Rutherford's funeral service
Phoenix PD Chaplain Pastor Bob Fesmire; "Welcome to this celebration of the life of Officer Paul Rutherford."
CCV Pastor Dave VanDonge delivered the welcome to the crowd of mourners. "We honor and celebrate his life."
Phoenix PD Chaplain Pastor Bob Fesmire delivered Officer Rutherford's eulogy."He always wanted to be cop," Fesmire said. "For Paul, it was not a job; it was a calling."
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams had these words for Officer Rutherford's family: "We are wishing you hope in the midst of your sorrow and comfort in the midst of your pain."
Commander Edward DeCastro of the Phoenix PD remembered Officer Rutherford as "one of the good guys."
Officer Rutherford's sergeant, surrounded by members of his squad, paid a heartfelt tribute to the fallen officer
During an emotional tribute, Vince Gaines called Officer Rutherford "the best friend he ever had."
Rutherford's dad, Richard Rutherford, recalled childhood memories of the fallen officer.
The officer's son Reece Rutherford, said his father taught him to be a better man
Sensi Drake Sass says Officer Rutherford taught him to "give selflessly, protect furiously and love with a whole heart."
A slideshow of pictures revealed many touching moments in the life of Officer Rutherford
A slideshow at the funeral showed the many facets of the life of Officer Paul Rutherford
Remembering the life of Officer Rutherford through a slideshow
Following the slideshow, Phoenix FD chaplain Fr. Daniel Richards said Officer Rutherford radiated "order and peace"
Following an emotional ceremony, the casket was wheeled from the church
Thousands attended the service at CCV. This chopper shot shows the size of the church
Officers lined up outside the church, waiting for the casket to be brought to the hearse
Motorcycle officers in formation outside the church
Giant flag in parking lot of CCV
Officer Rutherford's casket placed inside the hearse after the ceremony
Countless motorcycles lined up awaiting the procession to the ceremony
A roadside salute to the fallen officer
The Scottsdale Police Dept. Mounted Unit teamed up with the Tempe Mounted Unit at Officer Rutherford's funeral service
Source: Facebook
Mounted officers pay their respects
Officer Rutherford was laid to rest at Phoenix Memorial Park and Cemetery
Graveside service at Phoenix Memorial Park and Cemetery
A tribute from ADOT
Officer Rutherford's flag-draped casket
(Photo courtesy: Phoenix Police Department Facebook page)
Folding the flag that was draped on the casket
(Photo courtesy: Phoenix Police Department Facebook page)
Presenting the flag to Officer Rutherford's family members
(Photo courtesy: Phoenix Police Department Facebook page)
Graveside services for Officer Paul Rutherford
(Photo courtesy: Phoenix Police Department Facebook page)
The mournful sound of bagpipes filled the cemetery
(Photo courtesy: Phoenix Police Department Facebook page)
Paying tribute to a fallen officer
(Photo courtesy: Phoenix Police Department Facebook page)
Remembering an officer who was taken too soon
(Photo courtesy: Phoenix Police Department Facebook page)
A graveside tribute to Phoenix Officer Paul Rutherford
(Photo courtesy: Phoenix Police Department Facebook page)
Chris says he has mixed emotions about the indictment, but his family has suffered. He expects the justice system to do its work. "I don't wish anything bad on [the suspect]. I don't wish anything malicious. I know she's probably a good person at heart," says Chris. "People do make bad decisions, in split-second decisions, and unfortunately it cost our family dearly."
Chris has a message for the driver: he is praying for her. "Just know my heart's not mad; it's sad," says Chris. "Don't take that personally, because the one person who would help me with that is not here."
Nearly 60 people gathered outside the Phoenix Police Department Maryvale precinct Friday morning to remember fallen officer Paul Rutherford. Rutherford died yesterday in a car accident.
Rutherford had been with the Phoenix Police Department for 23 years. Over the past year and a half, Chris says people have shared stories with him about how his dad served with integrity and, most of all, care. "It's nice because it feels like he's still here," says Chris. "He was an excellent role model and to this day he's still showing our world how you should be living your life."
Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.