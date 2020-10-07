PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The family of a Phoenix police officer killed in the line of duty is still hoping for some closure, a year and a half after the deadly crash. The driver accused of hitting and killing Ofc. Paul Rutherford has been indicted by a grand jury.

"We've had some answers but not full answers because nothing's been moving," says Chris Rutherford, Paul Rutherford's son. "It would help us, like, kind of put that closure behind us and move on, like my dad would want us to be, moving on from it."

On March 21, 2019, Ofc. Rutherford stopped to help two drivers who got in an accident in Maryvale. While investigating the crash, another call came in across the street. As Rutherford responded on foot, he was hit by an SUV. An indictment charges Nubia Rodriguez with negligent homicide.

Chris says he has mixed emotions about the indictment, but his family has suffered. He expects the justice system to do its work. "I don't wish anything bad on [the suspect]. I don't wish anything malicious. I know she's probably a good person at heart," says Chris. "People do make bad decisions, in split-second decisions, and unfortunately it cost our family dearly."

Chris has a message for the driver: he is praying for her. "Just know my heart's not mad; it's sad," says Chris. "Don't take that personally, because the one person who would help me with that is not here."

Rutherford had been with the Phoenix Police Department for 23 years. Over the past year and a half, Chris says people have shared stories with him about how his dad served with integrity and, most of all, care. "It's nice because it feels like he's still here," says Chris. "He was an excellent role model and to this day he's still showing our world how you should be living your life."

 

