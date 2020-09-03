CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The son of current University of Illinois football head coach and former Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith is facing charges in connection to a prostitution ring in Arizona.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said a grand jury indicted Mikal Lee Smith on Aug. 24. His co-defendant is Aprel Mae Rasmussen. Investigators said the pair kept the prostitution organization going between December 2018 and September 2019. Smith is accused of following and threatening a woman to keep her as a prostitute under his control. The pair is also accused of laundering money and sex trafficking. Smith wasn't arrested until Aug. 24 in Tempe. The delay was in part due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chandler police said.
Smith and Rasmussen were indicted on one count of conspiracy, one count of illegally conducting an enterprise, one count of first-degree money laundering, two counts of pandering, two counts of receiving earnings of a prostitute, one count of sex trafficking, one count of threatening or intimidating and two counts of prostitution.