MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 35-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his father in Mesa on Sunday.
The incident started when Maricopa County Sheriff Office (MCSO) deputies responded to the house near Higley Road and University Drive for a report of suspicious activity inside.
When deputies arrived at the house they found a 57-year-old man who was dead and appeared to have died several hours earlier.
During the investigation, MCSO learned the suspect, Dustin Hegreberg, was visiting from Illinois and was stay with his dad when a fight over sleeping arrangements occurred.
Hegreberg told deputies that his father became nervous and got a gun from his bedroom. At this point, the two began struggling with each other and his father reportedly shot him three times causing minor injuries. Hegreberg eventually got control of the weapon and shot his father twice in the abdomen, according to court paperwork.
MCSO indicates Hegreberg told detectives that he retrieved plastic from the garage and used it to drag his father’s body from one area of the house to another. 45 minutes later, he poured bleach onto his father to stop the odor.
Hegreberg was booked into county jail for 2nd degree murder, manslaughter and tampering with evidence.