SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Some hairstylists are upset about a bill that Governor Doug Ducey signed this week. It takes away licensing requirements to wash, blow dry and style hair.
[WATCH: Some stylists upset over bill ditching licenses for blow dry salons]
The governor said it provides more opportunity, but many stylists said it's ruining opportunities for those already licensed.
[RELATED: Arizona governor axes licenses for blow-dry salons]
Hair dressers spend hundreds of hours learning their craft.
"It's unfair that we spent a lot of time and money, and now it's pretty much like garbage," said stylist Bekka Durbin.
Ducey signed the bill, saying it removes unnecessary licensing requirements for stylists who only wash, dry and style.
"We worked so hard to get where we are now, and it doesn't mean anything because someone off the street can walk in and get a job," Durbin said.
She said she's worried about the clients. Stylists said even using the wrong products or amount of heat can damage hair.
"You see someone's hair that is fried, and it's the same thing that a curling iron can do to someone's hair as bleaching it," Durbin said.
Stylists also said they're concerned about sanitation.
"We're trained in disease and infection control, and a lot of people who don't get that proper training might not be able to notice if something on someone's scalp is abnormal or not," said stylist Carlie Brown.
(1) comment
OK so here comes a plague of hair lice and scabies spread by these untrained dolts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.