PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey issued a state of emergency and a curfew that started on Sunday night, but not all places in the state are onboard. Several local governments and law enforcement agencies in rural parts of the state have taken to the social media to say they won't be enforcing the curfew that is from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The Payson Police Department said on its Facebook page it won't enforce the order.
"We respect the right of businesses to remain open," the post said. The department also said it would reassess enforcing the order if the safety of its citizens were in jeopardy.
The Show Low Police Department said it will "not engage people going about their business."
The Williams Police Department made a similar message. They said Ducey "is allowing law enforcement leaders to not act on this curfew if communities are not experiencing this type of activity," referring to riots and looting.
The Winslow Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it has the backing of the mayor and won't be enforcing the 8 p.m. curfew.
"At this time, there is no need to implement a curfew on a community with no inappropriate behaviors," the post said.
Cottonwood Police Department said it's optimistic it won't have to enforce the order and is asking the public to report anything suspicious.
The Prescott Police Department didn't say either way on its Facebook page and just posted the order. It would appear it would be enforcing the curfew.