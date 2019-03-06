PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Today is Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, and the day many Christians go to church to get ashes on their foreheads.
But for folks who don't have time to make it to a full church service, some Valley churches are offering "ashes to go."
"Rather than just expect people to come to church to get their ashes, we want to make it available to anybody who comes by," said Pastor Kirk Smith. "It just takes a minute. We just say 'from dust thou art, and to dust thou shalt return.'"
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Phoenix is offering "walk up ashes" Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at CityScape Center. (SE corner of First Avenue and Washington. For more information click here.)
Another church, Epworth United Methodist Church, is setting up a "drive-through ashes" in the church's parking lot at 59th Avenue and Camelback Road until 4 p.m. (4802 N. 59th Avenue. Click here for information.)
Each year, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent and is always 46 days before Easter Sunday. Lent is a 40-day season (not counting Sundays) marked by repentance, fasting, reflection, and ultimately, celebration.
Easter Sunday this year falls on April 21.
Many ask, so where do the ashes come from? In many congregations, the ashes are prepared by burning palm branches from the previous Palm Sunday.
