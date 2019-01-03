GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s two new female senators were sworn into office on Thursday, making history for our state.
It seems, some of our youngest women, are watching closely.
Eleven-year-old Harper Mowry has been following the Martha McSally/Kyrsten Sinema race since the beginning.
Her curiosity is all her own. Harper has a passion for learning about women in leadership roles.
She admits not all her peers are paying attention.
"The sooner you learn about it, the better later in life, so you know about it. I think I'll know what I'm doing by the time I can vote," she said.
She doesn't want to go into politics when she's older. She wants to work for NASA. She says women in leadership roles have helped inspire her to pursue that dream, and so has Thursday's swearing-in ceremony.
"I think it's awesome. I think it's great to have two women. One is cool, but now that we have two. That's awesome, and I think it adds diversity to the government, and women make great leaders," said Harper.
