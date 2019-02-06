NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some Dophinaris Arizona employees are reportedly being laid off following the death of a fourth dolphin in about 18 months.
Dolphinaris also announced it would be temporarily closing the facility. The closure, which the facility describes as a "voluntary and proactive measure," begins Friday, Feb. 8.
An email from the facility stated: "Some of the employees are being laid off and some are staying during the closure. We do not know yet if the trainers will be going with the dolphins to the other facilities."
Dolphinaris has been preparing to move its dolphins out of the state.
“It’s usually a very secretive thing when they ship these animals,” said conservation biologist Yaiyr Astudillo-Scalia.
When the dolphins arrived in Arizona, animal rights activists leaked photos of them being loaded onto an airplane in slings.
Astudillo-Scalia says they’ll probably leave the same way.
“It usually happens during the nighttime when there’s not going to be protesters outside their doors when they’re trying to put the animals on the trucks and moving them to the airport,” Astudillo-Scalia said.
Two dolphins will go back to Dolphin Quest in Hawaii and the other two will go to an undisclosed location.
But even as they leave the desert, the dolphins aren’t out of the woods.
“If these animals already have their health compromised, it’s possible that this might exacerbate their conditions, because, like us, if they get really stressed out, it might further compromise their immune system,” Astudillo-Scalia said.
Dolphinaris says it’ll be reevaluating its facility.
“We hope to find a long term solution for the welfare of our dolphins,” Dolphinaris general manager Christian Schaeffer de Leon said in a statement.
But PETA is calling for the permanent closure of the facility, saying in a statement: “Dolphinaris Arizona… should never have been built in the first place. PETA urges the facility to do the only thing that’s right for the surviving dolphins: Move them at breakneck speed to a seaside sanctuary.”
And while Astudillo-Scalia says places where humans and dolphins can interact may be right for animals that aren’t able to live in the wild, she says it isn’t right for healthy dolphins.
“Dolphins look like they’re smiling all the time,” Astudillo-Scalia said. “But they also die smiling.”
Thanks, PETA!
These creatures NEVER SHOULD HAVE BEEN HERE to begin with. Placing aquatic creatures in a swimming pool mere feet from a major freeway with it's vibration, noise, and pollution was tantamount to signing their death certificates. Sad that it took the death of FOUR dolphins for them to start to realize this. Let' make sure they don't try to quietly place more dolphins on death row once the furor dies down. And, you the way, if you patronize this place you're just as guilty of animal cruelty as they are.
