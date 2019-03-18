PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- At least one Circle K gas station in Phoenix is running empty on gas.
Arizona's Family confirmed the Circle K gas station at 7th Avenue and Bethany Home Road is out of fuel.
A sign on the pump read: Dear customer, we are temporarily out of all fuel at this Circle K location due to supply issues out of our control.
Several Circle K gas stations in Tucson are also out of gas.
Circle K released the following statement to KOLD News 13 about the situation: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, some of our Circle K sites in Arizona have run out of fuel. Circle K is working hard to get its fuel supply back to full capacity as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers and thank them for their patience.”
