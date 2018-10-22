(3TV/CBS 5) − If you are approaching retirement age, maybe you have different ideas about how you should move into no longer working.
Should retirement be an abrupt departure when you hit your mid-sixties, or should you ease into it?
A lot of baby boomers are still working for many reasons. Some need the money, others just want something to do.
The good news is, there is a trend of companies changing their benefits to accommodate workers 55 years and older.
That includes, in some cases, learning about more health care options, or arming people with financial planners.
Jan Landskroner started her career at General Motors, becoming one of the first female supervisors.
Later, she changed careers, becoming an interior designer. She finally retired, and was ready for it then, but now she's back on the clock. Running the gift shop at Grandview Terrace Rehab and Health Center in Sun City West.
"I feel like if you don't have a physical handicap, its nice to give back. It's very expensive today as opposed to when I worked. I'm working because I want to have a purpose in life," Landskroner says. "I'm really in good physical condition to have been retired. I just felt like I wanted to have a reason to get out of bed every morning and give back."
She works about two days a week and loves it. Maybe you are like her and don't want to just sit at home.
Check with your employer to see if it offers what is called phased in retirement.
If so, it may allow you to go from full time to part time, but you could still keep your health benefits. It can also keep you satisfied if you are not ready to just stop working and maybe want to easy into full fledged retirement.
