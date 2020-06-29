PHOENIX (3 TV / CBS 5) -- Some Arizonans are receiving unemployment benefits that they didn't sign up for, and the Arizona Attorney General's Office is warning that it could be tied to identity theft.

The AG's Office says they've received around 50 criminal complaints in the past few weeks from Arizonans who've gotten a letter from the Arizona Department of Economic Security regarding unsolicited unemployment benefits.

Investigators with the AG's Office believe fraudsters are signing up for these benefits using stolen personal information.

"It's kind of unnerving," said Marsha Rosenbarger, a retiree in Cottonwood who received an unsolicited debit card in the mail last Friday. "I've always been vigilant about personal information."

The goal of these criminals is likely to receive the benefits themselves, but in some of these cases people whose identities had been stolen were mailed a debit card.

AZ investigates 5,000 unemployment claims for fraud In Arizona, DES says there have been 251 confirmed cases of unemployment insurance fraud related to identity theft since February.

"If you did receive a debit card and you didn't sign up for those benefits and you use the money, you could be at risk actually of being charged for theft," said Katie Conner with the Arizona Attorney General's Office. "So we want Arizonans to know that as well. So if you did receive one of those debit cards and you didn't sign up, what you need to do is first report it to DES, report it to our website, and then destroy that card."

You think you're a victim, you can file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office here. You can also call (602) 542-8888.

Victims are also urged to get in contact with the Arizona Department of Economic Security here.