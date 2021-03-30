PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new Republican-backed bill sets aside $30 million to create the so-called "Border Security Fund." Some of the money in that fund would go toward "managing the construction maintenance of a physical border fence."

If passed, the director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety will oversee the fund, which will also be used to fight human trafficking and illegal drug smuggling operations along the international border with Mexico.

The measure HB2523 is scheduled to be debated in the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Republican Sen. David Gowan is the chairman of the committee and the sponsor of the proposed legislation.

Two weeks ago, Gowan, a Republican from Sierra Vista, joined Gov. Doug Ducey at the border where he called the current surge of migrants a "crisis."