PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers will be issued 150 new body cameras by the end of next week, according to Gov. Doug Ducey's office.

Following up on a promise made during his State of the State address last year, Ducey called for a body camera for every state trooper. Last fall, the governor announced a new scaled-down plan -- due to the pandemic -- to provide 150 cameras.

Today, Arizona's Family confirmed with the governor's office that 75 Axon body cameras will have been issued to DPS troopers by the end of this week, and 75 WatchGuard body cameras will have been issued by the end of next week.

In the 2021 proposed budget, the governor proposes purchasing an additional 1,267 body cameras for state troopers. The governor's office says Ducey made body cameras a priority in his budget and they would like to follow up on that plan "as soon as possible."

