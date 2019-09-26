PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new mixed-use development slated to be built in Arcadia has some homeowners concerned, claiming their view of Camelback Mountain will be obstructed, and the charm of their community will be tarnished.
"At first I thought, 'Oh this is great. This will be a nice development for the neighborhood.' And then I learned that the plans were to build two very, very large buildings, about 75 feet high right on the corner of 44th and Camelback and that really saddens me," said Katherine Cecala. "I love the nature of what we have here, the character of the neighborhood, and the views are what really make it, the views of Camelback Mountain."
The 18-acre site developed by RED Development will be located at the northwest corner of 44th Street and Camelback.
The entire project includes the Phoenix Suns practice facility, restaurants, retail shops, a covered parking structure, and a boutique hotel that will be designed, owned, and operated by Sam Fox.
The office building and hotel are expected to be about five stories and 75 feet tall.
They both will sit directly on the corner, which the developers say was intentional, so the building doesn't tower over homes and backyards.
However, some people believe it will obstruct the views of the mountain from the road and set a precedent.
"The next thing you know we'll just be surrounded by high rises on all corners," said Michelle Kemp, another homeowner who opposes the hotel.
"Once 75 feet is allowed on this corner, then it would be a precedent that it would be across the street and it would be down 44th, and it would be down Camelback road," said Cecala.
RED Development said they've been working with people who live near the intersection for the last eight months and they asked them what they would like to see on that corner. Homeowners suggested more space between their property lines and the buildings, and an ample amount of trees and sidewalks. RED Development said they're accommodating these requests.
"Sam Fox is a high-quality developer who has really good restaurants, not only here but in other states and I think it'll be a nice, high-end hotel," Will French said, who is excited about the development. "I think it enhances people's property values in this immediate area."
RED Development also claims that 88% of the buildings on the site will be 36 feet tall or shorter. The hotel and office buildings will both be 75 feet, and another building will be 56 feet.
The current zoning for that intersection allows for buildings to be 56 feet or shorter.
Cecala, Kemp and several other homeowners plan to fight the development to ensure the area doesn't get rezoned.
"I think most people value what we have here already and sometimes progress isn't bigger or higher or more. Sometimes progress is just preserving what you already have," Kemp said. "I'm going to do everything I can to raise awareness, which honestly, I think is the biggest problem. I think people don't really understand what this development is about and how it will impact the community."
East Camelback Village Planning Committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 1 to discuss the project and vote on whether to move forward with the rezoning. Ultimately, the Phoenix City Council will have the final say.
Construction is expected to begin in spring 2020.
RED Development released this statement regarding the project and neighbor's concerns:
"We are excited to create an iconic development at the corner of 44th Street and Camelback, which we believe is one of the most prominent intersections in the state. Our goal is to be a point of pride for East Phoenix neighborhoods and our proposed plan with one additional floor of height will allow for less site density, wider setbacks and a superior pedestrian experience including more open space with landscaping, shaded areas and detached sidewalks. It is worth noting that less than 9% of the total area of the property is four floors or more and is intentionally focused in the southeastern quadrant of the site near the intersection of 44th Street and Camelback Road, as far as possible from neighborhoods that are located to the west and north." - Mike Ebert, Managing Partner of RED Development