PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some applaud President Trump's move to end asylum protections for Central American migrants. Others work behind the scenes to help those families.
"This is about their life. No one would leave everything they have if it weren't something so dire as protecting their children," said Jen.
In fear of attacks, Jen didn't want to use her last name. She runs a group called All Hands AZ.
We met Jen at a church in the Phoenix area. We can't give the name of the church or tell where it is. It's hosting nearly 15 asylum-seeking families right now. They move every day. Sometimes, they host as many as 40 families. Volunteers collect clothes and shoes that migrants can take with them on their travels.
"We help them with the entire journey once they get out of ICE to get to their families," Jen said.
To avoid protesters, Jen says they're not on social media.
"There are no notices that go out to the public about where we're going to be," Jen said. "This is completely underground."
She said most of the asylum-seekers are coming from Guatemala, Hondura and El Salvador.
Now that the president is proposing that migrants seek asylum from any country they cross on their way to the U.S., Jen said she worries their work will be for nothing.
"It's scary for all of us to think that they're going to be stuck potentially not in a safe space," Jen said.
"They've collected 80 trash bags in the last week containing hygiene items, toys and food. They're calling them love bags.
"It was a way to get the country involved if they're not in our immediate area," Jen said.
But many are supportive of the president's proposal, like Congresswoman Debbie Lesko.
"I applaud the president for enacting this new rule," Lesko said. "If people are really in fear for their life, they should apply for asylum in the first country they go to."
Lesko said it's a common-sense solution, and that asylum laws need to be tightened.
State Rep. Mark Finchem agrees, and also says he blames Congress for inaction.
"The immigration system is so broken, that people are looking for whatever pathway they can get to," Finchem said. "I would expect they would actually be doing something about this problem instead of getting their face in front of a camera and telling everybody how bad the world is. Then fix it! That's what we're paying you to do."
"I agree. Congress needs to fix the loopholes, especially the asylum loopholes, and I'm actually introducing legislation that would do just that," Lesko said.
She said her bill would increase the so-called "credible fear threshold" for asylum-seekers.
Jen said regardless of what the president or Congress does, she will be doing this work for migrant families.
"They're kind. They're loving. Even more important, they are terrified and they need our help," Jen said.
In President Ronald Reagan's last speech as President he said: 'Thanks to each wave of new arrivals to this land of opportunity, we're a nation forever young, forever bursting with energy and new ideas, and always on the cutting edge, always leading the world to the next frontier... If we ever closed the door to new Americans, our leadership in the world would soon be lost.’"
