COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Cottonwood Police Department is looking into who is behind two soda bottle bombs that were found on Monday morning.
Somebody reported the suspicious objects around 8:30 a.m.
The bombs were 2-liter bottle-type explosive devices, police said.
One of the bombs had been detonated before emergency crews got there, possibly Sunday during the day or Sunday night, police said. The other had not been detonated and was still "live."
Cottonwood Fire and Medical personnel "detonated" the second device and it was taken in as evidence, police said.
No one was hurt.
An investigation is underway.
Police aren't releasing what was inside the 2-liter bottles that made them bombs.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cottonwood Police or Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
