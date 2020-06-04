PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Police Department is looking for the person recorded on video slashing the tires of several police vehicles.

The viewer who sent the video, which is circulating on social media, to Arizona’s Family said it happened during Saturday night's unrest. The video shows a person running down a line of parked Phoenix PD SUVs, stabbing the tires as they go. You can hear the air hissing out of the tires as they are punctured.

The person hit at least seven vehicles as others ran down the street. Many of them appeared to be recording the vandalism with their cell phones. At the end of the video, two people are seen jumping on the hood of police SUV; another runs over the roof.

Arizona's Family reached out to the Phoenix Police Department.

“We are aware of the video and a suspect has not been identified or arrested,” Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told Arizona’s Family Thursday morning. “We ask if anyone recognizes or has information related to crimes like this one to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or the FBI tip line.”

Saturday marked the third night of protests and demonstrations stemming from the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Video of former officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes quickly went viral, sparking protests nationwide.

Some of the first protests in the Phoenix area turned violent. Looters did millions of dollars in damage at Scottsdale Fashion Square. The violence and looting, prompted Gov. Doug Ducey to issue a statewide curfew for a week. While the protests have continued daily in Phoenix this week, they have been peaceful and for the most part, people have dispersed when the 8 p.m. curfew kicks in.

Protesters hold rally demanding Phoenix City Council cut police funding by 25% "Poder in Action" is the group asking to cut police funding, stating that the City Council should instead "invest that money in programs that create safe and healthy communities."

Chauvin is facing murder charges in connection with Floyd's death. On Wednesday, the attorney general of Minnesota announced that he had upgraded the charges against Chauvin and will be prosecuting three other now-former officers.