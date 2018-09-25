TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-Police looked into yet another social media threat Tuesday, this time targeting McClintock High School in Tempe. The Tempe Union High School District verified Tuesday morning that a rumor of a gun on campus is untrue.
This comes after a series of social media threats were directed toward other Arizona high schools
“We can say with certainty that no one brought a gun to school,” said Liliana Duran, public information office for the Tempe Police Department.
"There is a rumor that there is a gun on McClintock’s campus," said Jennifer Liewer, executive director of community relations for Tempe Union High School District. "This is not true. There is increased police presence on campus but this is a precautionary measure."
An email message to parents from McClintock administration said that the campus is safe.
Maricopa High School increased their security Tuesday morning after another social media threat prompted parents to contact the school. The campus was open, but students were asked to leave backpacks at home.
Similar protocol was taken Monday at Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix after a social media threat was directed to the school Sunday night.
A Tempe Union High School District official said a threat and a photo of a gun was posted to an anonymous social media account targeting the Phoenix high school.
