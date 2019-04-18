BUCKEYE (3TV/CBS5) -- Buckeye police have confiscated a gun from the home of an elementary school student after a photo on social media showed the student holding the weapon.
After someone called in an anonymous tip, Buckeye police tracked down the student in the photo.
The gun reportedly belonged to a family member of the student. The juvenile admitted possessing the firearm without permission but said it was not intended as a threat to any school.
The investigation is ongoing.
Buckeye police say there was no threat to Buckeye schools, and tweeted "The safety of our schools and our community is one of our top priorities."
The safety of our schools and our community is one of our top priorities. #weareBPD #buckeyepolice #buckeyeazpd @buckeyeESD @OdysseyAcademy pic.twitter.com/eFTwjgjGxd— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) April 18, 2019
(1) comment
if there was no known threat, why was the gun taken?
