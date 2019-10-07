TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sun Devils are cheering as a popular California sandwich chain makes its Arizona debut right next to the Tempe campus.
Board & Brew opened this weekend on the east side of University Drive just north of Apache Boulevard.
The Board & Brew concept originated in Del Mar in 1979 and has since expanded to 16 California locations. The Tempe location is the only one outside the Golden State.
The restaurant boasts a relaxed beach atmosphere, and the menu offers hot and cold specialty sandwiches, as well as a variety of craft beers.
Check out creations like the Turkado (turkey breast and Jack cheese topped with avocado, served on sourdough bread) and the Baja Chicken (marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, jalapeño peppers and melted Jack cheese on a toasted French baguette.)
You'll also find salads and wraps, as well as sides like house potato salad and "assorted dirty chips."
Let's not forget the sauce. Everyone who has tried it raves about the chain's "secret sauce," which the website calls "a true original that tastes great on any type of sandwich."
As part of the Tempe grand opening, Board & Brew is offering $3 beers all day, every day, for the entire month of October.
For more information, visit boardandbrew.com or go to their Facebook page.
1015 S. Rural Road (University Drive just north of Apache), Tempe, AZ 85281