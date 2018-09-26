(3TV/CBS 5) − September triggers the end of summer which means fewer barbecues and parties.
That, in turn, means a chance for us all to dry out a little bit.
It's called "Sober September" but can be done during any 30 day period.
A lot of people do this after the holidays and call it a "dry January."
This means no sips of wine at dinner, no beer during ball games, no alcohol at all.
So we wanted to know do casual drinkers really feel a difference?
The answer is yes, they do.
Studies done at the Institute for Liver and Digestive Health in London found people who went dry for five weeks had lower levels of fat on their liver.
Fat on the liver is a precursor for liver damage.
They also reported sleeping better and had better concentration.
People in the study who continued their daily drinking didn't report any changes to how they felt.
On top of feeling better, those who went dry said they felt a sense of accomplishment and they saved a noticeable amount of money.
When they did go back to drinking they said they drank less than they did before and were able to maintain that lower threshold.
Experts say once you get used to turning down drinks, it gets easier to do.
U.S. dietary guidelines recommend women drink no more than one drink per day and men limit their drinks to two per day.
Experts say you're more likely to succeed if you do certain things:
- Inviting friends to join you. This gives you accountability.
- Remind yourself of why you're doing this.
- Don't replace alcohol with sweets.
- If you slip, start a fresh 30 days the next month or any day.
- If you make it to 30 days try to stretch it to 45. But even 30 days of abstinence can decrease liver fat by 15 percent. That fat leads to fatty liver, hepatitis, fibrosis, and ultimately cirrhosis.
