FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – While many things are uncertain right now as we adjust to our new normal, the ski season at Snowbowl in Flagstaff is a sure thing. (Or as sure as anything is in 2020.) General Manager Rob Linde says the popular ski resort is planning to open on Nov. 20 for the winter.
“The unique challenges over the last five months (from the lift malfunction on the old Agassiz lift to a global pandemic and everything in between) have tested our resiliency, but they haven’t dampened our spirits,” he said on Snowbowl’s website, Snowbowl.ski, Tuesday.
He also said things will be a bit different and that the resort has made guests’ safety its priority.
According to Linde, current plans include a variety of measures, some of which are becoming relatively standard like requiring masks and encouraging social distancing. He also said that indoor spaces like restrooms and restaurant will be limited. Guests will be encouraged “to be outside or consider going to [their] vehicle to warm up or eat.] Both the lifts and the lift lines will be set up to accommodate social distancing, and most purchases, including lift tickets, rentals, ski school, and more, will be available online.
Linde also said the staff will be keeping a close eye on the resort’s busy times and might have limited access during peak weekends. If that happens, the mountain will be open on a first-come, first-served basis. Details will be posted on the site and Snowbowl’s social media channels.
“We understand you’re looking for safer ways to recreate and we will support that with discounted rates during weekdays and off-peak times,” Linde said. “With temperatures falling, the gondola construction forging ahead and the many improvements being made for an improved guest experience, all of us at Snowbowl – and me especially – cannot wait to welcome you back this winter.”