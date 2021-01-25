MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Mesa is not usually a city known for its winter storms. But on Monday, portion of the Valley saw some serious snow.
According to the National Weather Service, parts of Wickenburg, as well as Cave Creek and Mesa, got a pretty decent snowfall. Our crews in the field as well as viewers shared photos of the snow-covered ground.
Other portions of the Valley saw what appeared to be snow, but the National Weather Service has not confirmed any additional locations just yet.
Some areas got heavier snowfall and other neighborhoods just got flurries. Most of the snow is not expected to stick, but it was still amazing to see Mother Nature showing up in these parts.
Graupel in central Phoenix.
Wind gusts in the Phoenix area.
Graupel in the Biltmore area in Phoenix.
Graupel seen in Scottsdale.
Tree into apartment 12th Street and Highland in central Phoenix.
Graupel at Bartlett Dam Road and Cave Creek Road.
Hail in the Deer Valley area Jan. 25
Heavy snow in Williams, AZ Jan. 25
Fireside Norterra area hail Jan. 25
Hail in North Glendale Jan. 25
Sun City West hail Jan. 25
Backyard hail near 67th Avenue and Jomax Jan. 25
Goodyear graupel- near I-10 and Estrella Parkway Jan. 25
Hail covers Sun City yard Jan. 25
Hail in north Peoria Jan. 25
Ominous clouds over the Superstition Mountains Jan. 25
Sun City backyard covered in hail Jan. 25
These swans got an unexpected ice bath in Peoria Jan. 25
Threatening skies over Loop 303 & Waddell Jan. 25
Winter windows in Buckeye Jan. 25
