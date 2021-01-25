Snow at Seven Desert Mountain

Snow at Seven Desert Mountain 

 Cullum Homes

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Mesa is not usually a city known for its winter storms. But on Monday, portion of the Valley saw some serious snow.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of Wickenburg, as well as Cave Creek and Mesa, got a pretty decent snowfall. Our crews in the field as well as viewers shared photos of the snow-covered ground.

Other portions of the Valley saw what appeared to be snow, but the National Weather Service has not confirmed any additional locations just yet. 

Some areas got heavier snowfall and other neighborhoods just got flurries. Most of the snow is not expected to stick, but it was still amazing to see Mother Nature showing up in these parts.

