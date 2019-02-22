SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale is facing problems because of the weather. Not only are their animals not used to the snow, but the center itself has a lot of damage from Thursday night’s storm.
“We got hit hard. Harder than a lot of folks,” said executive director Linda Searles. “It kind of just sat right on top of us.”
She spent the day checking out the estimated $50,000 worth of damage there. Trees bent and broke under the weight of the snow. Some of them fell on top of animal enclosures.
“We also had snow buildup on top of the shade screen. Being that we’re Arizona, we weren’t expecting to have something like that!” Searles said.
But there’s no such thing as a snow day for the staff at SWCC.
“The animals still need to be cared for, still need to be fed and we wanted to make sure all the animals are OK,” said animal care manager Kim Carr.
As staff went around checking on every single animal, some of the enclosures were packed in pretty tightly under snapped supports and busted branches.
“I literally was on my stomach doing an army crawl to the enclosure, so that’s all gonna have to be cleaned up,” Carr said.
They had to dig some animals out of their dens and take them to a safer place, and the center postponed a wolf recovery program that was scheduled for Friday.
“We’re here for the animals,” Searles said.
“Rain, shine, or snow we’re here for them,” Carr said.
Once the snow melts, they can start the cleanup process. They’ll probably discover even more damage as they go. A lot of trees will have to be cut down, but Searles says they want to save as many of them as they can.
The non-profit is asking for donations to help with the big repairs ahead of them.
