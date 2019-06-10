PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A snorkeler at the Castle Rock campground in Parker, Arizona made quite a discovery this weekend.
He found a pair of explosive devices in the river near the campground.
On the night of Saturday, June 8, campers in the area reported hearing an explosion, but no one was sure what caused it.
The La Paz County Sheriff's Department believes someone was taping sticks of dynamite to rocks and throwing them in the river.
Two undetonated devices were located and safely removed from the area.
Divers from the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, Buckskin Fire Department and volunteers made several shoreline sweeps to make sure no other devices were left behind.
No injuries were reported.
(1) comment
Clearly just one of those more tactical alternatives to catfish noodling.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.