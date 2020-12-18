PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The demolition of three tall smokestacks at the Navajo Generating Station (NGS) in northern Arizona is the end to a painful era of coal for members of the Navajo and Hopi nations who live in it's shadow.
The explosions that took the three massive smokestacks down at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning mark the latest chapter in the decommissioning of NGS, the largest coal plant in the West, operated by the Salt River Project (SRP).
SRP officials say the 3 smoke stacks, which are about 775 feet tall each, were taken down simultaneously with a single explosive blast that contractors set in place. Contractors have been there for the better part of a year, decommissioning the entire power plant, recycling all they can.
The plant stopped operating on November 18, 2019.
A statement provided by members of the Navajo and Hopi nations calls the demolition of the smokestacks hugely symbolic.
"It marks the close of a painful chapter for thousands of Navajo and Hopi whose lives and families have been impacted by coal. Until it closed last November, the 2,400 MW power plant generated electricity for Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and other cities, insultingly bypassing Navajo and Hopi homes and businesses. The plant also pumped the massive amounts of water that has allowed Phoenix to grow into the fifth largest city in America, all while thousands of Navajo and Hopi homes also lack access to running water."
SRP's website calls the NGS closure the largest and most complex power plant decommissioning ever undertaken by SRP.