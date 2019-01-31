MESA, AZ - A day after a massive fire tore through an upholstery and flooring store at 22nd Place and Main Street, firefighters said toxic smoke posed the biggest danger from the blaze.
According to the Mesa Fire Department, 29 fire engines were needed to keep the flames and smoke at bay.
An unfolding, scorching crisis that Kirk Wise captured from atop an R.V. just a few hundred feet away from the fire.
"There were people on the (R.V.) lot everywhere. Traffic was backed up forever, and it just looked like a war zone," he told Arizona’s Family.
Wise’s R.V. business was spared of the flames, but the smoke was another story.
Firefighters believe flames ripped through chemicals in the building, sending poisonous gasses into the air.
"It came through the lot a bit. It was a distinct smell, for sure," Wise said.
As a result, Wise and others were told to stay put. Despite their worrying proximity to the flames, firefighters said the smoke posed more of a danger than the actual fire.
Incredibly, nobody was hurt and firefighters said no other buildings were damaged from either the smoke or the fire.
