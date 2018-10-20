PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Phoenix police are searching for two smash-and-grab thieves who targeted a jewelry store.
Not only did they steal jewelry, but the suspects also sprayed employees with a chemical spray.
The men entered the "Watch-n-Save" store on 44th Street and Thomas, and began looking at jewelry.
But moments later, they began spraying employees, one after another, with chemical spray.
Other shoppers in the store dropped to the ground.
Then, police say the suspects grabbed hammers and began smashing the glass cases and making off with armloads of jewelry.
The men didn't have bags to carry the loot; they just walked out of the store carrying it in their hands.
One suspect is described as a black male, 18 to 24 years old, about 5'6" with a goatee.
The second man is described as a Hispanic man, 18024 years old, about 5'7" with a thin beard.
If you have any information, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.