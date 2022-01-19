Chandler, Gilbert ranked as some of the best places to buy an 'affordable' family home

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the national average of monthly housing costs increases by more than 20% and with record-high inflation, more families are looking to relocate or downsize to accommodate their budget.

A recently unveiled analysis from SmartAsset revealed that two East Valley cities are ranked as some of the "best cities to buy an affordable family home." Researchers looked at the 100 largest cities across the United States, considering metrics like homeownership rate, percentage of homes available with at least two bedrooms, affordability, and livability (which measures crime rates and high school graduation rates.)

Gilbert was ranked third because more than 99% of housing units have two or more bedrooms. On average, SmartAsset says that median housing costs account for less than 19% of the median income. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau says the median household income in the town is about $102,703. The crime rate was also relatively low at 1,200 property crimes per 100,000 residents, with violent crime at about 100 violent crimes per 100,000 residents.

Chandler, which neighbors Gilbert, was listed at seventh. The analysis discovered that homeownership between 2015 and 2019 increased about 4 percent, the eighth highest in the country. Low amounts of violent crime was another determining factor. "Data from the FBI and Census Bureau, respectively, shows that there were less than 230 violent crimes in 2019 for every 100,000 residents," the report said.

Two other cities in metro Phoenix were listed in the top 25. Glendale was listed at #19 and Scottsdale was listed at #24. Other top cities in the west included Henderson and North Las Vegas, Nevada. Notably, nine of the top 25 cities listed are in Texas.

For more information on how it analyzed the data, visit the SmartAsset website.