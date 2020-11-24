PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Smaller turkeys are in high demand because it seems more people are downsizing their Thanksgiving plans because of COVID-19.

It turns out, for the first time, frozen turkeys ranging from 6 to 16 pounds are outselling larger turkeys, according to one Arizona poultry distributor. But this does not necessarily mean you'll have any issues finding the right Turkey for your family this Thanksgiving.

Mike and Shelba Farmer have always gone for a smaller turkey since it is just them and their daughter on Thanksgiving.

Mortimer Farms in Dewey prepares for smaller Thanksgiving gatherings Customers are ordering smaller birds for those smaller gatherings. Shopping local is also part of a bigger trend.

"The smallest one like 6 pounds, and we found one when we went last week, and we snagged it because we knew there might be a shortage," said Shelba Farmer. But this year, their go-to staple was running low.

"I couldn't find a Butterball at all, and yeah, I couldn't find a smaller one. They had the little chickens in a bag," said another shopper Nicole Knight.

However, not one single grocery store chain in Arizona is reporting a shortage.

"So I said, well shhh, I'm just going to get this one and try my luck with a bigger turkey this year," Knight said.

Josh Deaner with Red Bird Farms Poultry Distribution company says--- the shortage is actually happening at Turkey Farms across the U.S.

"We needed a lot more smaller birds this year opposed to the normal year where we go through a lot more of the larger birds," said Deaner.

They've had to increase their small bird order from their farms to meet grocery store demands as the pandemic forces families to downsize their plans.

"That's going on in the nation right now with Covid a lot of families instead of having the larger gatherings they obviously are having 4-6 people opposed to 10-12 people," said Deaner

For now, suppliers have been able to keep up, but there's no telling come Christmas.

"I don't like turkey, so it doesn't matter to me," said one shopper.

"Well, you can make turkey salad, turkey soup, probably make a stew," said Knight.

Meanwhile, grocery store managers say if you get to the turkey aisle and you see the bottom of the barrel, just ask someone for help because they still have pounds of turkeys in the freezer.