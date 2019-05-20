FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The National Weather Service says a small tornado touched down north of Flagstaff in Coconino County Monday morning.
It reportedly happened around 9:50 a.m. and was described as a "brief" incident.
Weather officials say the tornado touched down in a field.
No damage was reported, and no one was injured.
It was small and brief. No damage or injuries. North of Cameron, AZ in a field. Per @NWSFlagstaff https://t.co/eJlkoYhKDy— Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) May 20, 2019
