FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The National Weather Service says a small tornado touched down north of Flagstaff in Coconino County Monday morning.

It reportedly happened around 9:50 a.m. and was described as a "brief" incident.

Weather officials say the tornado touched down in a field.

No damage was reported, and no one was injured.

