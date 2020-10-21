SHOW LOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A small plane made an emergency landing on a highway south of Show Low Wednesday morning.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the plane landed on eastbound U.S. 60 at milepost 310, which is near the Fort Apache Reservation. According to Ian Gregor with the FAA, the pilot of the single-engine Piper PA-28 made the emergency landing just before 11:30 a.m.
Gregor said the pilot was the only person on the plane and was not injured.
ADOT said U.S. 60 eastbound is closed in the area, but traffic is still able to get around the closure.
CORRECTION: The location of the closure is milepost 310 on the Fort Apache Reservation. Traffic is passing the closure. #aztraffic https://t.co/7ZXptOeodu— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 21, 2020