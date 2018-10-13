PAYSON (3TV/CBS 5) - A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed into a home in Payson Saturday evening.
The FAA said the pilot was the only person on board.
There were no reports of injuries to anyone on the ground, according to the FAA.
According to officials on scene, the pilot was killed in the crash.
The homeowner and his cat were able to get out of the house safely.
No other details were immediately available.
