MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A small plane crashed into a building at the Ak-Chin Regional Airport Tuesday morning.
A pilot instructor and student were on board.
The Ak-Chin Fire Department tells Arizona's Family that the plane crashed into the flight operations building at the airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Ercoupe 415-C crashed under "unknown circumstances" after taking off around 8:30 a.m.
Fire officials say one staff member was inside the building at the time of the crash, but was not hurt.
Desert Rat Aviation tells Arizona's Family that the plane belonged to them.
Both the pilot instructor and student were taken to Chandler Regional Hospital, but they are expected to be okay.
Photos from the scene show how the small plane sliced right into the top of the building. You can also see the plane's tail sticking out of the top of the crash site.
The airport is owned by the Ak-Chin Indian Community. The FAA and NTSB will investigate the incident.
The airport is located about 8 miles southeast of Maricopa, and about 44 miles southeast of Phoenix.
