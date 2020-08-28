GRAND CANYON, AZ-- A plane crashed in the Grand Canyon National Park Friday morning, according to park officials.
The small plane ended up in the Tusayan blocks just south of the south Entrance Station on US Highway 64. The pilot, the only person on board, suffered only minor injuries.
Officials with the FAA say a single-engine Cessna Caravan made an emergency landing on a road two miles north of Grand Canyon Airport in Grand Canyon, Ariz., around 10:40 a.m. The plane had departed from Grand Canyon Airport and the pilot was planning to return there.
Roads are blocked in the area while emergency crews work to remove the plane wreckage.
It is unclear what caused the plane to crash. The FAA will investigate.