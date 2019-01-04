PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crash landed in Prescott, and no injuries were reported.
According to the city, the crash happened Thursday afternoon at Prescott Regional Airport when the aircraft turned sharply, became inverted and came to rest upside down.
Authorities say that in addition to the pilot apparently suffering no injuries, the crash did not result in a fire and no commercial air traffic was interrupted.
The plane was identified as a small tail-wheel aircraft.
The small airport is north of downtown Prescott, and it lists commercial daily flights to Denver and Los Angeles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.