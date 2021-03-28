PIMA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A small plane had to make a crash landing in a road northwest of Tucson on Sunday.
It happened around 3 p.m. near Avra Valley in Pima County.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Office, two people were on board the single-engine plane when it went down.
Deputies say no one was hurt. But he roadway is expected to be closed for some time while investigators try to determine what happened.
Crash Landing on Pump Station https://t.co/D3oGPahu1d pic.twitter.com/N9Lk1ffdWD— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) March 28, 2021