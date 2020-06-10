SAFFORD, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – A small plane flying from Tucson to Safford crashed Tuesday morning. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person aboard when the single-engine RV4 went down on a mesa top near Safford.
No information about the pilot or the possible cause of the crash was immediately available.
FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be taking the lead, Gregor said, explaining that it can take a year or longer for a final report to be completed.
An RV-4, which can seat two people in tandem, is a light homebuilt plane. According to Van’s Aircraft, the maker of the RV-4 kit, that model has been flying since 1979 and is a popular kit-built plane.
Safford, which is in Graham County, is about three hours southeast of Phoenix and about a two-hour drive from Tucson via Interstate 10 and US 191. The flight time from Tucson is Safford is about 40 minutes.