SAFFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A small plane flying from Tucson to Safford crashed Tuesday morning, killing the pilot. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person aboard when the single-engine RV4 went down on a mesa top near Safford.
According to the Graham County Sheriff's Office, the experimental two-seater plane had taken off from Tucson International Airport between 7:30 and 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. The plane was in the Safford area near the airport between 8:40 and 8:49 a.m. when it went off radar.
The Tucson Airport reported receiving no distress signal or broadcast, nor is there any indication Safford authorities received any type broadcast, GCSO said.
GCSO said the victim, identified as 79-year-old Delos “Dee” Echlin of Tucson, was reported by a family member to be an experienced pilot and was a Navy pilot veteran. GCSO said family told them that he often flew into the Safford area for the day and then returned to Tucson.
GCSO said it appeared the plane hit the hillside below where it came to rest and the plane skipped or continued upward on the hillside coming to rest about 20 yards below the top of the hillside. The plane suffered extensive damage, but there was no fire from the impact.
FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be taking the lead, Gregor said, explaining that it can take a year or longer for a final report to be completed.
An RV-4, which can seat two people in tandem, is a light homebuilt plane. According to Van’s Aircraft, the maker of the RV-4 kit, that model has been flying since 1979 and is a popular kit-built plane.
Safford, which is in Graham County, is about three hours southeast of Phoenix and about a two-hour drive from Tucson via Interstate 10 and US 191. The flight time from Tucson is Safford is about 40 minutes.