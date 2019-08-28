PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The light rail is here to stay. So, what's next? How are businesses in south Phoenix coping with the election results?
"We've been here 37 years, a long time my father has run the store. He's a manger here," said Angel Waldrep from Pete's Fish and Chips.
She said a majority of businesses in south Phoenix were hoping for a different outcome when voters said "yes" to expanding light rail. They fear they are at risk of losing customers once light rail construction gets underway, closing one lane of traffic in each direction.
"Traffic right now is ridiculous. They don't even stop for the crosswalk," said Waldrep.
"The voters sent a strong message. They want us to invest in the light rail system," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.
The decision is being called a victory for the future of Phoenix by Mayor Gallego, who is vowing to work with businesses to lessen the impact.
"We want to hear from them to make this a win for them, for people and businesses along that corridor," said Gallego.
"I don't know how she's going to do that or what, but we are going to depend on that now," said Waldrep.
Construction on the south Phoenix light rail expansion is set to begin this spring with service starting in 2023.