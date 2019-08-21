PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A small Phoenix consulting firm claims Arizona State University owes them around $1 million for a video game they developed that would replace a business course.
North Star Leadership group says they entered into a “memorandum of understanding” with the W.P. Carey Business School to build the game, called “OneDay.”
“It is complex. I mean, it’s challenging. And it’s also kind of fun,” said Roger Beck of North Star Leadership Group.
OneDay was supposed to be a creative way for business students to learn. It was a sort of digital “choose your own adventure” game where would-be corporate leaders could apply their knowledge as they worked for a virtual airline.
The game would act as a three-credit course.
“It’s self-explanatory,” Beck said. “They can just play on their own.”
But the owners of North Star Leadership Group say this virtual tool turned into a real-life headache.
“Somebody screwed up. Somebody’s trying to cover up a screw-up,” said John Beck, who runs North Star Leadership group with his husband Roger.
After spending two years developing the game, and spending around $1 million, they say ASU failed to pay up.
Now, the couple says the debacle has them running out of money.
“My husband Roger and I have basically put our life savings into this,” John Beck said. “So there goes retirement.”
Now they’re taking ASU to court to get the payment they say they deserve.
“They’re using taxpayer money, and they’re using tuition money to fight something that would have been good for the students, having never given students the chance to actually play the game,” John Beck said.
ASU hasn’t responded to multiple requests for comment.