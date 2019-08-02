SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A small brush fire caused some road closures in north Scottsdale Friday morning.
Southbound Scottsdale Road was blocked near Lone Mountain Road while crews worked to put out a 1 acre brush fire.
Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby house and into heavier brush.
The southbound lanes of Scottsdale Road have since reopened.
Scottsdale Rd has been reopened. Please drive safely. https://t.co/f8V1q0yspP— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) August 2, 2019
There is a contained brush fire near Scottsdale Rd and Ashler Hills. Southbound Scottsdale Rd and 1 lane of northbound Scottsdale Rd is shut down at Ashler Hills. Please use an alternate route.— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) August 2, 2019
